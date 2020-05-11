Judge Cortez Urges Elon Musk To Discover Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is wasting no time urging Elon Musk to follow through on his threat to move his Tesla electric car company out of California and possibly to Texas.

Cortez has written a letter to Musk encouraging him to visit Hidalgo County to seek out a location. The letter notes that Musk is already familiar with Cameron County, where he has set up a Space-X rocket facility, and it asks that he discover the automobile manufacturing infrastructure that exists in Hidalgo County and northern Mexico.

A frustrated Elon Musk, over the weekend, filed a lawsuit against Alameda County after its health department refused to allow a re-opening of the Tesla factory in Fremont. The San Francisco area has been under strict stay-at-home orders since March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.