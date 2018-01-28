Home LOCAL Judge Delays Capital Murder Trial Of McAllen Man Charged In Death Of Estranged Wife
Judge Delays Capital Murder Trial Of McAllen Man Charged In Death Of Estranged Wife
Judge Delays Capital Murder Trial Of McAllen Man Charged In Death Of Estranged Wife

Judge Delays Capital Murder Trial Of McAllen Man Charged In Death Of Estranged Wife

The capital murder trial of a McAllen man accused of killing his estranged wife, which was to have begun Monday, has been postponed. The judge who will preside over the trial of Terry Lee Adams agreed to delay it until August.

The 68-year-old Adams is accused of killing 53-year-old Martha Beatrice Adams last April, shortly after the two had separated. The victim’s body was found in the Laguna Madre – with her hands and feet bound and with two weights tied to the body.

The victim’s son-in-law, 60-year-old Monte Eric Jordan, has also been charged with capital murder. Investigators say Jordan took part in the killing and the attempt to hide the victim’s body.

