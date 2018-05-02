Home LOCAL Judge Delgado To Make Initial Court Appearance Monday On Undisclosed Federal Charges
State District Judge Rudy Delgado will be brought before a federal magistrate Monday following his arrest Friday during an FBI raid on his 93rd District Court in the Hidalgo County courthouse and on his home in Edinburg. Delgado will be making his initial appearance to hear the charges against him. The FBI has not yet said what charges Delgado faces nor why agents swept his courthouse and residence. Delgado has been in federal custody since his arrest Friday when dozens of FBI agents descended on his courthouse offices and his home. Agents were assisted by state troopers and Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies in the sweep of Delgado’s home. The McAllen Monitor reports Delgado was arrested at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias while on his way to a campaign event for candidates running for the 13th Court of Appeals.

