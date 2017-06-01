Judge Denies Bond For 4 In Chicago Beating

(AP) – A judge has denied bond for four suspects accused in the beating of a mentally disabled man broadcast live on Facebook. The four appeared before Cook County Associate Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil on Thursday afternoon, when she asked them “Where was your sense of decency?” The four are charged with hate crimes and aggravated kidnapping and battery, among other charges.

Authorities say the four black suspects assaulted the white suburban teenager, threatening him with a knife and taunting him with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

The suspects include Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, both of Chicago, and Jordan Hill, of suburban Carpentersville. All are 18. A fourth suspect was identified as Covington’s 24-year-old sister, Tanishia Covington, also of Chicago. Extra security at the hearing included about a dozen sheriff’s deputies.