Home NATIONAL Judge Denies Bond For 4 In Chicago Beating
Judge Denies Bond For 4 In Chicago Beating
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Judge Denies Bond For 4 In Chicago Beating

0
0
facebook-torture-suspects-hill-covington-cooper-convington-4-people-charged
now viewing

Judge Denies Bond For 4 In Chicago Beating

ruben-torres-abigail-estrada
now playing

Suspected Killer Of Abigail Estrada Set For Trial Monday

putin-russian-hacking
now playing

UPDATE: Report Says Putin Ordered Effort On US Election

for-lauderdale-shooting
now playing

Witness Describes Shooting

for-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-2
now playing

UPDATE: Official: Airport Gunman Had Gun In Luggage

DRUNK DRIVING TEST DWI TEST DRIVING AND DRINKING-2
now playing

McAllen Woman Charged-6 Months After Suspected Drunk Driving Death

classroom-jpg_3522088_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Critics Pan Texas' Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel's Netanyahu Thanks US House For Vote To Rebuke UN

frankfurt-international-airport
now playing

Report: 11 Hurt In Bus Collision At Frankfurt Airport

Dying UK Man To Challenge British Law On Assisted Suicide

facebook-torture-suspects-hill-covington-cooper-convington-4-people-charged
now playing

UPDATE: Suspects In Beating Case Had Previous Arrests

(AP) – A judge has denied bond for four suspects accused in the beating of a mentally disabled man broadcast live on Facebook.  The four appeared before Cook County Associate Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil on Thursday afternoon, when she asked them “Where was your sense of decency?”  The four are charged with hate crimes and aggravated kidnapping and battery, among other charges.

Authorities say the four black suspects assaulted the white suburban teenager, threatening him with a knife and taunting him with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

The suspects include Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, both of Chicago, and Jordan Hill, of suburban Carpentersville. All are 18. A fourth suspect was identified as Covington’s 24-year-old sister, Tanishia Covington, also of Chicago.  Extra security at the hearing included about a dozen sheriff’s deputies.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Suspects In Beating Case Had Previous Arrests
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump Taunts
  3. Obama Wants To See A Republican Health Care Plan
  4. UPDATE: Electoral Count Is Confirmed
Related Posts
putin-russian-hacking

UPDATE: Report Says Putin Ordered Effort On US Election

jsalinas 0
for-lauderdale-shooting

Witness Describes Shooting

jsalinas 0
for-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-2

UPDATE: Official: Airport Gunman Had Gun In Luggage

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video