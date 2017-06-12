Home LOCAL Judge Denies Defense Motion For Mistrial In John Feit Murder Trial
Judge Denies Defense Motion For Mistrial In John Feit Murder Trial
Judge Denies Defense Motion For Mistrial In John Feit Murder Trial

Judge Denies Defense Motion For Mistrial In John Feit Murder Trial

The murder trial of former McAllen priest John Feit will continue. Judge Luis Singleterry this morning denied a defense motion for a mistrial, saying the mention of the word “polygraph” by a prosecution witness was not grounds to declare a mistrial. The parties had agreed that the polygraph tests given to John Feit after the murder of Irene Garza would not be mentioned in the trial. But under cross-examination by the defense yesterday afternoon, a prosecution witness made mention of those tests. The defense argued the witness acted in bad faith and harmed Feit’s right to a fair trial. Prosecutors argued against that and Judge Singleterry agreed, but also ordered that part of the testimony be stricken from the record. Jurors will return to the courtroom this hour for day five of trial testimony.

