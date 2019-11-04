Judge Denies Pre-Sentencing Release Of Edinburg Man In Road Rage Killing

An Edinburg man convicted of murder last week will stay in jail until his sentencing hearing next month. 93rd District Court Judge Fernando Mancias Monday denied bond to 33-year-old Fabian Paredes who was found guilty in the Edinburg road rage shooting death of 25-year-old Joshua Sanchez a little more than two years ago.

Citing various medical problems, Paredes’ attorney had asked that Paredes be released pending his return to court December 10th to hear his punishment. Last Tuesday, a Hidalgo County jury sided with prosecutors who claimed Paredes intentionally shot Sanchez in a road rage incident that ended outside the Hidalgo County Courthouse. Paredes faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.