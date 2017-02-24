Home TEXAS Judge Denies Request To Delay Lawsuit Against Texas Voter ID
Judge Denies Request To Delay Lawsuit Against Texas Voter ID
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Judge Denies Request To Delay Lawsuit Against Texas Voter ID

0
0
VOTER-ID
now viewing

Judge Denies Request To Delay Lawsuit Against Texas Voter ID

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexican Town's Residents Kill 3 Men Accused Of Car Theft

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo
now playing

Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City

JC PENNEY
now playing

J.C. Penney To Close 13 To 14 Percent Of Stores

GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Giffords Urges Lawmakers: 'Have some courage,' Meet Voters

shooting-investigation
now playing

Gunman In Houston-Area Restaurant Shooting Dies Of Injuries

TEXAS UHLAND, Texas 430 ANIMALS IN HOUSE
now playing

High Levels Of Ammonia In Home Where Some 430 Animals Found

Jose Escobar
now playing

Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

Brian Vigneault
now playing

Gamer Dies While Attempting 24-Hour Stream For Charity

FATAL SHOOTING
now playing

Baby Born Premature Dies After Mother Shot Dead In Chicago

TURKISH TROOPS BATTLE IN SYRIA
now playing

Turkey's Military Says 'achieved goals' In Syria

(AP) – A long-running lawsuit over Texas’ contentious voter ID law will move forward in federal court, even as the Republican-controlled Legislature considers how best to modify it.  A federal judge on Friday denied a request from the U.S. Justice Department and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to delay the case.  The Trump administration joined with Texas to ask that next week’s hearing be postponed until June when the Texas Legislature’s session finishes.

A bill revising the strict voter ID law was filed this week to address previous court rulings that found it discriminatory against poor, largely minority Texans.  The request nonetheless was the latest signal that the Trump administration may scrap the federal government’s opposition to the law. President Barack Obama’s Justice Department had joined civil rights groups contesting the law.

Related posts:

  1. High Levels Of Ammonia In Home Where Some 430 Animals Found
  2. Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes City’s LGBT Protections
  3. Giffords Urges Lawmakers: ‘Have some courage,’ Meet Voters
  4. Sheriff: Texas Officer’s Gunshot Wound Was Self-Inflicted
Related Posts
JC PENNEY

J.C. Penney To Close 13 To 14 Percent Of Stores

jsalinas 0
GABRIELLE GIFFORDS

Giffords Urges Lawmakers: ‘Have some courage,’ Meet Voters

jsalinas 0
shooting-investigation

Gunman In Houston-Area Restaurant Shooting Dies Of Injuries

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video