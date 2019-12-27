Judge Dismisses Botham Jean Wrongful Death Suit Against Dallas

A federal judge says the city of Dallas isn’t responsible for the death of 26-year-old Botham Jean last year. Jean’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, as well as Amber Guyger, the police officer who fatally shot him.

The suit claimed the city was negligent in police training, but a judge agreed with city attorneys who argued that no evidence supported the claim. The judge dismissed the lawsuit against the city, leaving Guyger as the sole defendant. She’s serving a ten-year sentence for Jean’s murder.