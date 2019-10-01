Judge Ends Mercedes Commissioner’s Restraining Order Against Fellow Commissioners

A judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that was stopping the Mercedes City Commission from taking any punitive action against newly-elected commissioner Leonel Benavidez. The judge had granted the order September 17th – ahead of a commission meeting during which commissioners were to decide whether to censure or possibly remove Benavidez. The matter was placed on the agenda following complaints Benavidez had mistreated a city employee. The meeting drew an overflow, rowdy crowd and the ensuing commotion resulted in the arrests of four residents. The judge’s decision Monday to end Benavidez’s restraining order came a day ahead of tonight’s commission meeting, during which commissioners are to discuss possibly removing City Manager Sergio Zavala.