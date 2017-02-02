Judge Fired After Drunken Driving Arrest

The associate municipal judge for Penitas has been fired following his DWI arrest two weekends ago. The Penitas City Council took the action against Leo Gonzalez on the recommendation of his boss, Municipal Judge Jesus Lerma.

The 43-year-old Gonzalez was arrested the night of January 20th while in the drive-through lane of a Whataburger in Mission. Police had responded to a motorist’s call about someone who had almost crashed into him. The motorist followed the vehicle to the Whataburger and pointed it out to police. Officers say Gonzalez failed a sobriety test. Gonzalez had been the associate judge in Penitas since April.