Judge Halts Plan To Move Virus Patients To California City

A group of officials including member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Michele Park Steele, from third left, Rep. Harley Rouda, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley, hold a news conference in Costa Mesa, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. A court temporarily blocked the U.S. government from sending up to 50 people infected with a new virus from China to the Southern California city for quarantine after local officials argued that the plan lacked details about how the community would be protected from the outbreak. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

(AP) — A judge has put on hold a plan to send up to 50 people infected with a new virus from China to a Southern California city for quarantine. Costa Mesa officials asked for a court to intervene Friday after learning that federal authorities planned to move patients to state-owned facility in the city as early as Sunday. They said they were not included in the planning effort and wanted to know how the local community would be protected from the possible spread of the virus that has spread globally. The judge has issued a temporary restraining order and has scheduled a hearing for Monday.