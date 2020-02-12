NATIONAL

Judge Has Denied Roger Stone A New Trial

A convicted ally of President Trump will not get a new trial. A federal judge just revealed she denied Roger Stone’s request last week. It happened before the Department of Justice recommended he get a lower sentence than seven to nine years.

Congressional Democrats are now calling for an emergency hearing into that intervention and some want the attorney general to resign. All four prosecutors on the case already stepped down Tuesday. Stone was found guilty in November for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

