Judge Hears Change Of Venue Arguments In Irene Garza Murder Case

The judge in the Irene Garza murder case has taken under consideration arguments for and against moving the trial out of Hidalgo County.

Former McAllen priest John Feit is charged in the 1960 rape and suffocation of the former beauty queen. And 92nd District Judge Luis Singleterry must decide if media coverage of the high-profile murder 57 years ago has made it impossible for a non-biased jury to be selected.

Defense attorneys Wednesday argued it has – presenting documents detailing the local, national, and international coverage the case has received, along with a newspaper study indicating more than half of the people asked believe Feit is guilty.

Prosecutors questioned the study – arguing that the questions and results could be manipulative. Judge Singleterry said he could decide on a venue change next week, or wait until just before jury selection begins in September.