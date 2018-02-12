Judge: Lawsuits From Biker Shooting Can Move Forward

(AP) – A federal judge in Texas has ruled that civil rights lawsuits filed by more than 100 bikers arrested in the aftermath of a shooting that left nine dead can proceed.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Friday lifted a stay and allowed the lawsuits stemming from the 2015 shooting at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco to move forward. The lawsuits allege McLennan County, the city and others violated the plaintiffs’ civil rights by arresting them without probable cause after the shooting, which also left 20 injured. About 200 bikers were arrested and 155 initially were indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The bulk of those cases were later dismissed.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports the lawsuits do not include the two dozen bikers with pending criminal cases from the shooting.