Judge: More Work Needed On Texas Foster Care Feform Plan

(AP) — A federal judge who declared Texas’ foster care system unconstitutionally flawed says more work is needed on a reform plan being crafted by court-appointed experts.

In a court filing Monday, U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack ordered those experts to continue working with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to help the agency create and implement an array of reforms. Jack ordered the independent overhaul in her December 2015 opinion regarding those in long-term foster care. Experts she appointed submitted their recommendations in November. Jack’s latest order includes a directive to develop a databank containing a child’s health, school and court records in addition to their caseworker’s notes and placement evaluations. She also wants a plan created to give youths the life skills needed upon release from care.