Home TEXAS Judge: More Work Needed On Texas Foster Care Feform Plan
Judge: More Work Needed On Texas Foster Care Feform Plan
TEXAS
0

Judge: More Work Needed On Texas Foster Care Feform Plan

0
0
foster-care
now viewing

Judge: More Work Needed On Texas Foster Care Feform Plan

Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump 'scary'

Sens. John McCain And Lindsey Graham Discuss Situation In Yemen
now playing

McCain Says He Gave Info To FBI

trumptowerdonald
now playing

Trump: Russia Has Nothing On Him

trump-and-cie-central-inteligince
now playing

Trump Blasts Intelligence Agencies Over Leak

prisonbars10
now playing

Man Gets 40 Years In Death Of Motorcycle Officer

austin-police-department-shows-zacharay-khabir-anam
now playing

Chief: Handcuffed Man Talked Suicide Before Shooting Himself

glenn-beck
now playing

Glenn Beck Dismissed From Muslim Boy's Lawsuit Over Clock

dawnna-dukes
now playing

DA: Probe Of Texas House Member To Go Before Grand Jury

antonio-nunez-jr-faces-a-first-degree-murder-charge
now playing

Man Charged With Murder Of Woman Whose Body Was Burned

txm_799x418-safety
now playing

Texas Mutual Insurance

(AP) — A federal judge who declared Texas’ foster care system unconstitutionally flawed says more work is needed on a reform plan being crafted by court-appointed experts.

In a court filing Monday, U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack ordered those experts to continue working with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to help the agency create and implement an array of reforms.  Jack ordered the independent overhaul in her December 2015 opinion regarding those in long-term foster care.  Experts she appointed submitted their recommendations in November.  Jack’s latest order includes a directive to develop a databank containing a child’s health, school and court records in addition to their caseworker’s notes and placement evaluations. She also wants a plan created to give youths the life skills needed upon release from care.

Related posts:

  1. Corruption Charges Leveled Against Ex-Cameron County Judge
  2. Judge Refuses To Dismiss Charges In Yzaguirre Corruption Case
  3. Parents, Save Up: Cost Of Raising A Child Is More Than $233K
  4. Texas Lieutenant Governor Vows Not To ‘primary’ Governor
Related Posts
prisonbars10

Man Gets 40 Years In Death Of Motorcycle Officer

jsalinas 0
austin-police-department-shows-zacharay-khabir-anam

Chief: Handcuffed Man Talked Suicide Before Shooting Himself

jsalinas 0
glenn-beck

Glenn Beck Dismissed From Muslim Boy’s Lawsuit Over Clock

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video