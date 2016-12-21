Judge OKs Lawsuit Over Texas Removing Mock Nativity Scene

(AP) – A federal judge says a question remains over whether Texas’ removal of a satirical nativity scene from the state Capitol was unlawful. U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks is allowing a lawsuit to move forward against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and state officials following last year’s removal of a holiday display that included Benjamin Franklin and George Washington.

The two Founding Fathers were gathered around a manger containing the Bill of Rights. It was created by the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, which promotes the separation of church and state. Abbott criticized the exhibit as “tasteless sarcasm” and “designed to belittle and defend.” State officials had approved the exhibit prior to Abbott’s objection. The group sued over the removal, and Sparks on Tuesday denied Texas’ request to dismiss the case.