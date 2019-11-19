Judge Orders DWI Trial For San Benito School Board President

San Benito school board President Michael Vargas has been ordered to stand trial on criminal charges stemming from his July drunken driving arrest. The judge’s order comes weeks after Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz upgraded the DWI charge from a Class B to a Class A misdemeanor, due to the high level of Vargas’ blood-alcohol content.

The judge set a February 6th trial date. That’s about two months before Vargas is to go on trial over whether he should be removed as a school trustee – a case stemming from a citizens petition. Both cases relate to the early morning of July 5th when Harlingen police found Vargas asleep in his car in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.