Judge Orders Families Reunited Within 30 Days
Judge Orders Families Reunited Within 30 Days

Judge Orders Families Reunited Within 30 Days

(AP) – A judge in California has ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days.
If the children are younger than 5, they must be reunified within 14 days of the order, issued Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego issued the order in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union. The lawsuit involves a 7-year-old girl who was separated from her Congolese mother and a 14-year-old boy who was separated from his Brazilian mother.
Sabraw also issued a nationwide injunction on future family separations, unless the parent is deemed unfit.
More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters. President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.

The chief executive of the nation’s largest shelters for migrant youths says he’s “ready now” to start reuniting hundreds of children with their parents.
Juan Sanchez of the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs spoke to The Associated Press hours before a judge on Tuesday gave U.S. border authorities 30 days to bring 2,000 children back together with families separated as part of the Trump administration’s recent crackdown on illegal immigration.
Earlier Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar refused to be pinned down on how long it would take. He said his department does extensive vetting of parents to make sure they’re not traffickers masquerading as parents.
Sanchez says he opposed the family-separation policy, but for the sake of the children he felt his organization needed to take them in.

