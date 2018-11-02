Home TEXAS Judge Orders Funeral For Girl Whose Body Remains At Morgue
Judge Orders Funeral For Girl Whose Body Remains At Morgue
TEXAS
0

Judge Orders Funeral For Girl Whose Body Remains At Morgue

0
0
COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now viewing

Judge Orders Funeral For Girl Whose Body Remains At Morgue

JAMES MATTIS JIM MATTIS
now playing

Mattis Says North Korea Can't Drive Wedge Between South, US

SYRIAN FREEDOM FIGHTERS
now playing

US Wants Foreign Fighters In Syria To Face Justice At Home

PUERTO RICO LIGHTS OUT
now playing

Blackout Hits Northern Puerto Rico Following Fire, Explosion

ICE targets arrests at houston apt
now playing

Advocates: ICE Targets Apartments For Arrests

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Husband Fatally Shoots Wife In Front Of Their Children

SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPT
now playing

State Report Questions Firefighters' Choices In Fatal Blaze

ROB PORTER
now playing

White House Grappling With Fallout From Aide's Resignation

GRAND CANYON HELICOPTER CRASH
now playing

6 Brits On Helicopter That Crashed In Arizona

TRUMP
now playing

Dems Taking Another Run At Blocked Memo On Russia Probe

HARVEY WIENSTEIN
now playing

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Weinstein

(AP) – A judge has ordered a father to arrange a funeral for his 14-year-old daughter, whose body has languished in the Milwaukee County morgue for two months amid a dispute between her parents.

Azlyza Ababneh

Amina Krouser’s mother, Azlyza Ababneh, is charged with abusing and neglecting her daughter, resulting in the girl’s death. Ababneh is Muslim and her attorney says that for religious reasons, Ababneh objects to the father’s plans to cremate Amina’s body and have the ashes sent to his home in San Antonio.  Because the mother is not charged with homicide, she retains the right to determine how her daughter’s remains should be handled.

Michael Krouser

Michael Krouser asked for exclusive custody of his daughter’s remains. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that although the judge called Krouser’s behavior as a father “atrocious,” he said could not allow the girl’s body to remain at the morgue.

Related posts:

  1. Accused Killer Of Border Patrol Agent To Go On Trial This Week
  2. Funeral For Slain North Texas Police Officer Set For Tuesday
  3. Investigators Identify Body Found In River
  4. Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado To Be Off The Bench Through Mid-February
Related Posts
ICE targets arrests at houston apt

Advocates: ICE Targets Apartments For Arrests

jsalinas 0
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

Husband Fatally Shoots Wife In Front Of Their Children

jsalinas 0
SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPT

State Report Questions Firefighters’ Choices In Fatal Blaze

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video