Judge Orders Michael Cohen To Be Released From Prison

FILE - In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, returns to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer has sued Attorney General William Barr and the Bureau of Prisons director, saying he's being unjustly held behind bars to stop him from finishing a book that criticizes Trump. The lawsuit on behalf of Michael Cohen was filed late Monday, July 20, 2020 in Manhattan federal court, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — A judge has ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for writing a book about Trump. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from prison by 2 p.m. on Friday. Cohen sued the government earlier this week, saying he was ordered back to prison on July 9 because he was writing a book to be released before the November presidential election. Hellerstein said he believes Cohen’s First Amendment rights were violated by the decision.