Judge Orders Pilots To Stop Boycotting Flights
Judge Orders Pilots To Stop Boycotting Flights

(AP) – Less than a day after skirmishes broke out in Spirit Airlines’ Fort Lauderdale terminal because of canceled flights, a federal judge has sided with the carrier and ordered its unionized pilots to stop boycotting flights as part of a labor action.

District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas issued the order Tuesday, saying Spirit likely would win its lawsuit charging that the Airline Pilots Association was engaged in work slowdowns that violated federal law. The union has denied the accusation.

Three New York residents were arrested Monday night after scuffles broke out Spirit’s terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Sheriff’s reports released say about 500 people were in the terminal when 22-year-old Desmond Waul of Selden and 24-year-old Janice Waul and 22 year-old Davante Garrett, both of Brentwood, were seen by deputies threatening the airline’s front counter employees.

They are charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing. They were being held Tuesday at the Broward jail in lieu of $10,000 bond each. Records do not show if they have attorneys.

