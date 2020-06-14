Judge Orders Seattle To Stop Using Tear Gas During Protests

Two women stand near a United States flag as they take part in a rally that followed at "Silent March" against racial inequality and police brutality that was organized by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Seattle. People marched for nearly two miles to support Black lives, oppose racism and to call for police reforms among other issues. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP) – A U.S. judge has ordered Seattle police to temporarily stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices to break up peaceful protests. The two-week order Friday is a victory for groups who say authorities overreacted to recent demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

A Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department this week to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days. The mayor and police chief have apologized. But the police chief has said some demonstrators violently targeted police, throwing projectiles and ignoring orders to disperse.