Judge Orders Starr County To Pay Defense Attorney In Murder Case

A judge is ordering Starr County to pay a defense lawyer appointed to defend a murder suspect. Judge Jose Longoria ordered the county to pay defense attorney Rene Flores 35-thousand-dollars during a hearing yesterday.

Flores says he has been representing Angel Rebollar since November of 2016 but has not received any payment for the services. County Judge Eloy Vera said during the hearing that the county is willing to pay the costs. Rebollar is accused of capital murder in the 2016 death of a Rio Grande City man and his three-year-old son.