Judge Pushes CBP To Improve Conditions For Immigrant Child Detainees In RGV
Judge Pushes CBP To Improve Conditions For Immigrant Child Detainees In RGV

A lack of adequate food and water, and very cold holding areas. Those are some of the health and safety violations a federal judge has ordered the Customs and Border Protection Bureau to fix in its detention centers for immigrant children in the Rio Grande Valley.

The violations are outlined in depositions and other information that followed the surge of immigrant children from Central America into the Valley in 2014.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee has ordered the CBP to comply with long-standing court-ordered standards that have been set for child detainees, and is calling on the Bureau to designate a juvenile coordinator to monitor compliance with those standards. She says if improvements aren’t seen, she will appoint an independent monitor.

