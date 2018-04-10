Home NATIONAL Judge Puts Hold On Deportation Of Hundreds Of Thousands Of Immigrants
Judge Puts Hold On Deportation Of Hundreds Of Thousands Of Immigrants
Judge Puts Hold On Deportation Of Hundreds Of Thousands Of Immigrants

Judge Puts Hold On Deportation Of Hundreds Of Thousands Of Immigrants

A federal judge is putting a hold on deportations of immigrants with temporary protected status. Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen ordered a hold on the Trump administration’s intent to deport some three-hundred thousand immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras and Sudan.

The immigrants in question have enjoyed temporary protected status known as TPS enacted in 1990. TPS is a humanitarian effort to help people from countries where there are particularly adverse conditions due to natural disasters and the ravages of war.

