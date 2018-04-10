Judge Puts Hold On Deportation Of Hundreds Of Thousands Of Immigrants

A federal judge is putting a hold on deportations of immigrants with temporary protected status. Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen ordered a hold on the Trump administration’s intent to deport some three-hundred thousand immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras and Sudan.

The immigrants in question have enjoyed temporary protected status known as TPS enacted in 1990. TPS is a humanitarian effort to help people from countries where there are particularly adverse conditions due to natural disasters and the ravages of war.