Judge Reduces Bond For Man Arrested At Hotel With Guns

(Houston, TX) — Bond is being reduced for the man arrested at a downtown Houston hotel after police found weapons in his room. A judge lowered bond for Russell Ziemba to 20-thousand dollars, while also placing some restrictions should he be released. Ziemba won’t be able to access his weapons or drink alcohol.

Police say Ziemba was drunk on New Year’s Eve when he got into a fight with a police officer, and bothered guests at the hotel he was staying in. Officers do not believe Ziemba was planning to attack anyone with the weapons.