Judge Refuses To Dismiss Charges In Yzaguirre Corruption Case

A judge has denied defense attorney efforts to toss out corruption charges against Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre. The judge rejected two motions aimed at getting the charges dismissed and ordered Yzaguirre’s trial to begin as scheduled the week of January 23rd.

Yzaguirre was arrested a little more than a year ago and later indicted on charges of bribery, abuse of office, and engaging in organized crime. He’s accused of writing fictitious vehicle registrations in exchange for cash. Yzaguirre’s trial was ordered moved to Nueces County after his attorneys argued there’d been too much local publicity about the case for an impartial jury to be chosen.