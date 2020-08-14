Judge Refuses To Reconsider GM Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

FILE - This May 27, 2019, file photo shows the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is denying allegations by General Motors that FCA used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs. In court papers filed Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, the Italian-American automaker said GM was using court records to make “defamatory and baseless" claims. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP)-A federal judge in Detroit says he won’t reconsider his July dismissal of General Motors’ racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman wrote in an opinion Friday that new evidence presented by GM regarding bribes and foreign bank accounts “is too speculative to warrant reopening” the case. GM alleges that FCA paid bribes to two former United Auto Workers presidents, as well as a former union vice president and at least one former GM employee. It says payments were made so the officials would saddle GM with more than $1 billion in additional labor costs.