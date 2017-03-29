Judge Refuses To Reduce Bond For Woman Charged In Deadly Spring Break Hit-And-Run

A suburban Houston woman charged in a deadly Spring Break hit-and-run accident on South Padre Island will remain in the Cameron County jail for the time being.

A judge Wednesday rejected a request to reduce the 180-thousand dollar bond for 20-year-old Daisy Joy Decker. The Sugarland woman was behind the wheel of an SUV when it plowed into a group of spring breakers walking along Gulf Boulevard early the morning of March 17th. She sped away but was arrested later in the day.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Maria Selena Patino of Los Fresnos, died of her injuries two days later. Decker is charged with one count of manslaughter and four counts of accident involving injury.