Judge Refuses To Reduce Bond For Woman Charged In Deadly Spring Break Hit-And-Run
Judge Refuses To Reduce Bond For Woman Charged In Deadly Spring Break Hit-And-Run

Daisy Joy Decker

A suburban Houston woman charged in a deadly Spring Break hit-and-run accident on South Padre Island will remain in the Cameron County jail for the time being.

A judge Wednesday rejected a request to reduce the 180-thousand dollar bond for 20-year-old Daisy Joy Decker. The Sugarland woman was behind the wheel of an SUV when it plowed into a group of spring breakers walking along Gulf Boulevard early the morning of March 17th. She sped away but was arrested later in the day.

Maria Selena Patino

One of the victims, 19-year-old Maria Selena Patino of Los Fresnos, died of her injuries two days later. Decker is charged with one count of manslaughter and four counts of accident involving injury.

