Home NATIONAL Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth
Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth
NATIONAL
0

Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth

0
0
beating
now viewing

Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth

jhgjg
now playing

Critics Pan Texas' Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings

microcephaly
now playing

Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

151112075054-plane-helicopter-laser-attacks-full-169
now playing

Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter

gjhg
now playing

Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

lead_960
now playing

To Celebrate Inaugural Or Not? Trump Critics Are Divided

esteban-santiago-1483787376
now playing

Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues

b868b13b404d4cd58c8a6588409b023f-1020×796
now playing

Airport Shooting Raises Questions About Guns In Baggage

wireap_f0f86b5eb1c54857a70e27583c24291f_12x5_1600
now playing

The Latest: Storm Causes Flight Cancellations, Power Outages

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Shooting

mexico-violence
now playing

Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo

(AP) – A Chicago judge has refused to allow four black people recorded by a cellphone taunting and beating a mentally disabled white youth to leave jail, saying they are accused of such “terrible actions” that they are a danger to society.

Cook County Circuit Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil rebuked them during a Friday court appearance, asking: “Where was your sense of decency?”

The beating of an 18-year-old youth was captured on video by one of the assailants and has since been viewed millions of times on social media. The footage shows the suspects taunting the victim with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

They are charged with two counts of committing a hate crime – one because of the victim’s race and the other because of his mental disabilities.

Related posts:

  1. Judge Denies Bond For 4 In Chicago Beating
  2. UPDATE: Suspects In Beating Case Had Previous Arrests
  3. Corruption Charges Leveled Against Ex-Cameron County Judge
  4. Stray New Year’s Eve Bullets Wound Two In Starr County
Related Posts
gjhg

Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

Danny Castillon 0
lead_960

To Celebrate Inaugural Or Not? Trump Critics Are Divided

Danny Castillon 0
esteban-santiago-1483787376

Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video