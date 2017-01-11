Judge Rules Against Lugo, Lugo Suspends Mayoral Campaign

Donna mayoral candidate Ernesto Lugo has suspended his campaign after a judge Tuesday dissolved a temporary restraining order he granted late last week. Visiting judge Manuel Banales last Friday had blocked the city of Donna from barring Lugo from becoming mayor, had he been elected. Tuesday, Banales ruled against Lugo following a hearing on his lawsuit claiming the city erroneously stated he was ineligible to run because he lived outside the city limits. But the judge found that Lugo could not prove that his Lott Road home was within the city. Lugo had accused city officials of playing politics by purposely redrawing city boundaries to keep his property outside the city limits. Lugo’s name will remain on the ballot however, since early voting is already underway.