Judge Rules Against Texas Teen Who Brought Clock To School

(AP) – A judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by the father of a Muslim boy arrested after taking a homemade clock to his suburban Dallas school.

Judge Sam Lindsay’s Thursday ruling allows Ahmed Mohamed’s family to file a new complaint that the Irving, Texas, school district discriminated against him in 2015 because of his race and religion. But Lindsay said that the family’s claims so far were “speculative and sweeping.”

Mohamed, then 14, brought to school a homemade clock that officials thought was a hoax bomb. His case drew international attention, and then-President Barack Obama invited him to the White House.  A family attorney said Friday that they would file a new lawsuit.  Lawyers for the Irving schools credited the judge for recognizing “the challenging situations” facing public school employees.

