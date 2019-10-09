Judge Rules Starr County Electioneering Policy Unconstitutionally Restrictive

A McAllen federal judge has struck down as unconstitutional much of an electioneering policy that Starr County had put into effect last year.

County commissioners had approved new regulations and prohibitions that designated specific areas on and near county-owned property for electioneering. But Judge Randy Crane ruled that the regulations and property use policies were too restrictive and limited political speech in violation of the 1st and 14th Amendments.

The judge’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational fund and the Texas Civil Rights Project.