Judge Says Conspiracy Granny Is Fit For Trial In Sutherland Springs Case

A federal judge says a woman who called the Sutherland Springs Church massacre a hoax is fit to stand trial.

On Tuesday, U.S. Judge Orlando Garcia said Jodie Marie Mann from San Marcos is fit to go to trial but he isn’t releasing her on bond yet. Mann faces federal charges for helping provide weapons to her boyfriend Robert Ussery who was not allowed to have firearms because he is a convicted felon.

Also, in 2018, Mann who calls herself Conspiracy Granny and Ussery were arrested for harassing members of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church when they demanded the pastor provide evidence anyone actually died in the mass shooting at the church in November 2017. The pastor’s teenage daughter is among the victims of that shooting.