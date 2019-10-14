Judge Sets $80K Bond For Cop Who Shot Naked Man

(AP) – A judge has set a bond of $80,000 and ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew for a former Georgia police officer convicted of aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of a naked, unarmed man.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson issued the decision Monday shortly after a jury convicted Robert “Chip” Olsen of the assault charge, as well as charges of violation of oath of office and making a false statement. The jury acquitted Olsen of the most serious charge: felony murder. Dear Jackson also ordered Olsen to wear an ankle monitor.

Olsen was responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March 2015 when he fatally shot 26-year-old Anthony Hill, an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.