Judge Sets Bond In Valley CPB Corruption Case

A Valley CBP officer was given a $75,000 bond during his initial federal court appearance on a bribery charge. 46-year-old Oziel Cantu had been arrested last Wednesday following a 2-month undercover investigation.

Cantu is alleged to have taken a $15,000 payment for allowing a load of cocaine to be smuggled through the Pharr International Bridge.

Prosecutors say Cantu told an undercover officer posing as a drug smuggler which inspection lane to use in order for his vehicle to be waved through. If convicted of the charge, Cantu faces up to 15 years in federal prison.