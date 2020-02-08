Judge Strikes Blow To US Immigration Enforcement Tactics

FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. A federal judge has prohibited U.S. immigration authorities from relying on databases deemed faulty to ask law enforcement agencies to hold people in custody, a setback for the Trump administration that threatens to hamper how it carries out arrests (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. A federal judge has prohibited U.S. immigration authorities from relying on databases deemed faulty to ask law enforcement agencies to hold people in custody, a setback for the Trump administration that threatens to hamper how it carries out arrests (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

A federal judge has prohibited U.S. immigration authorities from relying on databases deemed faulty to ask law enforcement agencies to hold people in custody. The ruling is a setback for the Trump administration that threatens to hamper how it carries out arrests. The ruling applies only to parts of California, But it includes a federal operations center near Los Angeles that makes hold requests in 42 states and two U.S. territories. From May 2015 to February 2016, 771, or 6%, of 12,797 requests that ICE issued were either for U.S. citizens or people who were not subject to deportation.