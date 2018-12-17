Home LOCAL Judge Temporarily Blocks Plamview From Calling Special Mayoral Election
IMG_1633
There will not be a second mayoral election in Palmview – at least not yet. A judge has temporarily blocked another election after newly-elected Mayor Ricardo Villareal sued the city, claiming the Texas Secretary of State’s Office opinion that Villareal was improperly elected was non-binding. Villareal’s lawsuit and the judge’s action came hours before the Palmview city council was to meet and call a special mayoral election for January 29th, based on the Secretary of State’s opinion. That opinion stated Villareal was not rightly elected November 6th because, even though he was running unopposed, he needed to receive at least one vote. Villareal’s lawsuit came as a surprise to some because he had previously said he’d be willing to run again in a second election. Attorneys for all parties will argue their cases January 8th – the date the judge set for a hearing on his temporary restraining order.

