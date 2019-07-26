Judge Throws Out Housing Discrimination Suit Against Port Isabel

A federal judge has tossed out a housing discrimination suit against the city of Port Isabel.

The Cameron County Housing Authority and Community Housing and Economic Development Corporation had sued Port Isabel in 2017, claiming it rejected an affordable housing project in order to keep low-income Hispanics out of the area. But as the Brownsville Herald reports, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera dismissed the lawsuit, saying the Port Isabel City Commission never made a decision on the proposed housing project.

The case centers around a plan by the county housing agencies to redevelop the Neptune Apartments which were badly damaged by Hurricane Dolly in 2008. The plan, however, never made it out of the Port Isabel Planning and Zoning Commission.