Judge Tijerina Appointed To Appeals Court Post Held By Justice Delgado

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 464th District Court Judge Jaime Tijerina to the 13th Court of Appeals to fill the Place 4 seat vacated by recently convicted justice Rudy Delgado.

The appointment comes just 6 months after Governor Abbott appointed Tijerina to be the first judge of the newly-created 464th District Court. It also comes just days after Delgado resigned as the Place 4 justice on the regional appellate court.

Delgado’s resignation followed his recent conviction on bribery charges in his federal judicial corruption trial. Interestingly, Delgado had defeated Tijerina to win his 13th Court of Appeals seat in the November 2018 election. This is also the second time Tijerina takes over a judicial post once held by Delgado.

Governor Abbott appointed Tijerina as judge of the 93rd District Court in June of 2018 when Delgado stepped down from the bench after he was hit with the judicial corruption indictment.