Judge Tosses Stormy Daniels' Defamation Suit Against Trump
Judge Tosses Stormy Daniels’ Defamation Suit Against Trump
NATIONAL
Judge Tosses Stormy Daniels’ Defamation Suit Against Trump

STORMY DANIELS
Judge Tosses Stormy Daniels’ Defamation Suit Against Trump

(AP) – A federal judge has dismissed porn actress Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.  U.S. District Judge S. James Otero issued the order Monday in Los Angeles.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued him in April. The lawsuit came after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a “total con job.”

In dismissing the suit, the judge said Trump’s tweet was a “hyperbolic statement” against a political adversary.  Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, said it was a “total victory” for the president. Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, vowed to appeal and said he’s confident the ruling will be reversed.  Daniels’ lawsuit over a hush-money deal is pending.

