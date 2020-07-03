Judge Won’t Participate In 2nd Lawsuit Over Lee Statue

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - FILE - In this Tuesday June 23, 2020, file photo protesters gather near the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Just a little over a month ago, the area around Richmond's iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was as quiet and sedate as the statue itself. But since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the area has been transformed into a bustling hub of activity for demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FILE)