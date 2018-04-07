Home NATIONAL Judging Errors Cast Confusion At Hot Dog Contest
(AP) – Judging errors cast widespread confusion over Joey “Jaws” Chestnut’s record-setting 11th title at the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut took home the Mustard Belt after downing 74 franks and buns in 10 minutes – two more than he did last year. Second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti ate 64.  But longtime announcer George Shea tells The Associated Press he noticed in real time that jurists measuring Chestnut’s and Cincotti’s intake weren’t counting from two plates stacked with franks that the eaters were drawing from. The under-counted tally was then displayed on live TV.

Shea says both Chestnut and Cincotti were adamant about their scores, which were certified by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.  He says new judges will be used next year.

