Judiciary Panel Takes Its 1st Steps Toward Impeachment Vote

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee are using a hearing for voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to deliver passionate arguments for and against the move. They began a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges with a lively prime-time hearing at the Capitol. Both sides appealed Wednesday to Americans’ sense of history. Democrats described a sense of duty to stop what one called the Republican president’s “constitutional crime spree.” Republicans decried what they called the “hot garbage” impeachment. The committee likely will vote Thursday to send the articles to the full House, which is expected to vote next week. Trump says he’s “done NOTHING wrong.”