Julian Castro Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

The former San Antonio mayor was the only Latino candidate in the race, but struggled to make a dent in fundraising and the polls. He said in a four-minute video on his campaign website that he determined it simply wasn’t his time. He said he would keep fighting and working toward a nation where everyone counts.

The video lists the names of African Americans and Latinos who have been killed by police or died in custody over the years. It was a staple of his campaign.