July Jobless Rate Declines In The RGV

Unemployment in the Rio Grande Valley last month reversed the increase that we saw in June. The latest stats from the Texas Workforce Commission show the July jobless rate fell 8-tenths of a percent in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to an even 7 percent. It dropped 6-tenths of a percent in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 7-point-7 percent. There was also a significant decline in unemployment statewide – from 4-point-6 percent to 4-point-3 percent.

Most of the job gains were in the Leisure and Hospitality industry, and there was hiring in 8 of the 11 industries measured by the state – including a fourth straight month of job growth in the oil patch.