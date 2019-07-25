Juncker: EU Won’t Reopen Talks On Brexit Deal

(AP) – EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has toldáBritain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the bloc’s member nations will not give in to his demand to renegotiate the Brexit withdrawal treaty.

Juncker called the existing deal “the best and only agreement possible.” Juncker and Johnson had their first phone conversation late Thursday since Johnson took over from Theresa May as Britain’s leader. Johnson has insisted that the current agreement to leave the EU and arrangements regarding the Irish border were not good enough and had to be renegotiated.

An EU official with knowledge of the exchange said that despite Juncker’s refusal to reopen the legal 585-page legal agreement, Juncker said he “remains at the disposal of the United Kingdom to add language” to a political text on future relations and “to analyze any ideas put forward by the United Kingdom, providing they are compatible with the withdrawal agreement.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of the phone call.