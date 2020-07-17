June Report: More Employment Gains In The Valley

The coronavirus pandemic is keeping unemployment rates high in the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas, but they have come down for a second straight month.

The June unemployment report from the Texas Workforce Commission shows the jobless rate declined 4.8% in both metro areas. The brings unemployment down to 11.2% in Brownsville-Harlingen and to 12.8% in McAllen-Edinburg-MIssion. Statewide, unemployment fell 4.4% to 8.6%.

The report shows the state’s economy added almost 244,000 jobs in June, and once again many of those were workers returning to jobs in the Leisure and Hospitality industry. However, the Energy industry was hit hard for the second straight month, losing 6,400 jobs.