June Unemployment In The Valley Sees A Jump

The unemployment rate in Texas dipped to a new record low in June, but it went in the opposite direction in the Rio Grande Valley.

The June jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area jumped a full point to 5.6%, while it rose 1.2% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 6.2%.

However, both of those numbers are down at least a full point from this time last year. Statewide, unemployment fell .1% to 3.4%. The June statistics from the Texas Workforce Commission also show there was hiring in all but one of the 11 economic sectors measured by the state. Most of the new jobs came in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry.