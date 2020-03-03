Jurors Acquit Edinburg Man Charged In Triple Fatality Car Crash

A not guilty verdict in the trial of an Edinburg man who’d been charged in the DWI deaths of a woman, her young son, and the woman’s mother. The jury Tuesday afternoon acquitted 21-year-old Luis Gonzalez of three counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the deadly car crash that occurred back on August 9th 2018.

Jurors deliberated about an hour-and-a-half before agreeing there was not enough evidence to prove Gonzalez was intoxicated. As the McAllen Monitor reported, Gonzalez had taken the stand Monday and testified he’d been awake for about 36 hours and had worked a double shift that day, then had taken a Xanax pill to calm himself ahead of a date that night.

The defense showed that the level of Xanax in his blood was within legal guidelines and argued that, as Gonzalez drove home, he fell asleep. His car veered into oncoming traffic on Monte Cristo Road near Business 281 and crashed into a car with the three family members inside.